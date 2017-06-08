UW Agricultural Campus Walking Tour

press release: This was such a popular event last fall, we just had to add this tour to our regular roster. Moo-ve through the historic agricultural campus and learn about the scientific discoveries made within these 19th-century buildings of varied architectural styles. It’s so much more than cows (although you may see some of those too!).

Starting Location: The entrance to Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Dr. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary!

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members! Please bring cash or a check. We are unable to accept credit cards on tours.

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!