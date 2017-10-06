UW Alumni Park Grand Opening

× Expand UW Alumni Park.

press release: The Oct. 6 opening date for this new 1.3-acre park was chosen so Alumni Park could participate in the city’s fall Gallery Night (presented by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) and showcase the work of artists and makers, including local artisans, who contributed to the design of the park. Alumni Park has more than 50 museum-like exhibits woven through gardens. Adjacent to the park is One Alumni Place, an information center for park visitors and “home base” for visiting alumni. Attendance at the opening event is open to alumni, students, campus and the community.

Paula Bonner, President Emerita of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and guiding force behind the vision and realization of Alumni Park, will serve as host of the grand opening event. It will be one of her last formal commitments before wrapping up her career with the university and the Wisconsin Alumni Association, a career that has spanned more than 40 years.

Featured alumni will be in attendance that evening as will the UW Marching Band, with guests further treated to surprises as the night unfolds. The major reveal that evening will be of a Bucky Badger statue, standing nearly eight feet tall and designed by renowned sculptor Douwe Blumberg, sure to be a favorite photo tradition for generations of students and alumni to come. The design of Alumni Park includes many elements that illuminate at dusk, making the after-sunset experience especially inspiring.

Alumni Park and its exhibits are free and open to alumni, students, campus and the community during park hours starting Oct. 7. Fall and winter hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Park visitors are invited to stop in One Alumni Place, the visitor center adjacent to the park, for park maps and guides to the exhibits and featured alumni. Fall hours for One Alumni Place starting Oct. 7 are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Update and details available online at AlumniPark.com.