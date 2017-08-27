UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Listen to the Buzzzzz of the Prairie. Join us to listen to the late summer sounds of the prairie and discover birds, grasshoppers, crickets, bumblebees, and maybe even the sound of a snake slithering through the grass. Naturalist-led hike, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Info
