UW Arboretum Family Nature Program
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Family Nature Program: Insects Galore. The sounds of summer include insect songs. Learn about the animals that make this chorus and their important ecological role. Naturalist-led hike, 1:30–2:30 p.m., indoor activities, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
