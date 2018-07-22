UW Arboretum Walk

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Greene Prairie and Grady Knolls. Explore the Grady Tract knolls, oak savanna, and prairie with a naturalist. In late July, we may see Culver’s-root, mountain mint, rattlesnake-master, blazing-stars, and swamp milkweed. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.

UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
608-263-7888
