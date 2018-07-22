UW Arboretum Walk

Greene Prairie and Grady Knolls. Explore the Grady Tract knolls, oak savanna, and prairie with a naturalist. In late July, we may see Culver’s-root, mountain mint, rattlesnake-master, blazing-stars, and swamp milkweed. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Free, no registration required. Meet at Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.