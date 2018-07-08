UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Grady Tract Parking Lot SE Corner Seminole Hwy at Beltline Frontage Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Prairies and Savannas on the Grady Tract. Join a naturalist to search for the many species of butterflies in prairie and savannas. No facilities, some sloping terrain. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Grady Tract parking lot, southeast corner of Seminole Hwy. and W. Beltline Frontage Rd.
