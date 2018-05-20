UW Arboretum Walk

Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00

UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

World Biodiversity Day. Created in 1993 and observed on May 22, International Day for Biological Diversity promotes biodiversity issues. As species loss increases, the day reminds us to value and protect the richness of biological life. We’ll enjoy the diversity of ephemeral woodland flowers in Gallistel and Wingra woods. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center. 

Info
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Environment
608-263-7888
Google Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - UW Arboretum Walk - 2018-05-20 13:00:00