UW Arboretum Walk
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
West Curtis Prairie and Noe Woods. Curtis Prairie is the site of the first-ever prairie restoration, with early plantings by the Civilian Conservation Corps more than 80 years ago. Noe Woods has been studied since the 1930s to document changes in woodlands. Free, no registration required. Meet at the Visitor Center.
