UW Black Cultural Center Grand Opening

press release: The staff and community of the Multicultural Student Center, Division of Student Life, invite you to the UW-Madison Black Cultural Center Grand Opening Celebration.

Throughout the day, the Black Cultural Center (BCC) will host events and gatherings that celebrate the contributions of black culture to the Wisconsin Experience. The day will end with a panel of activists and alums, now elders, whose efforts culminate and continue with the establishment of the BCC. We hope you will come visit the BCC throughout the day on

May 3, and in the semesters to come.

Come and go as you please! All are welcome.

----

8:30am-9:30am - Bagels at the BCC

10:00am-11:00am - VIsual Timeline walkthrough with Harvey Long

11:30am-1:00pm - Lunch and Learn, Premiere of short film 'Voices' by Marquise Mays

2:30pm-4:00pm - Coffee Break and Adinkra Print Making with Wheelhouse Studios

5:00pm - Student Showcase featuring University Gospel Choir, ROOTZ Afro-Caribbean Dance Group, First Wave, and a NPHC Unity Step

6:00pm - Panel: Alumni, Activists, and Elders

7:30pm - Community Meal