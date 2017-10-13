UW Cross Country

press release: A pair of home meets at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course, including the prestigious Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, highlight the Wisconsin men’s and women’s cross country schedule for the 2017 season.

“The focus of our season is getting ready for Big Tens and beyond,” UW Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mick Byrne said. “For the men, we look to defend our Big Ten title and know it will be tough. On the women’s side, we ended the year on a high note but look to improve our finish at the conference meet.

“Everything we do in the season will be getting ready for Big Tens, the regional meet in Terre Haute and the national meet in Louisville. I think we have a good balance of high-caliber meets like the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational and the Greater Louisville Classic to prepare us for our ultimate goal.”

This year’s Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Presented by Under Armour will take place on Oct. 13 at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course, the site of the 2018 NCAA Cross Country Championships. The meet features 19 of the 31 men’s teams that competed at last year’s NCAA meet and 18 of the 31 women’s teams from the national championship.

The Badgers also host the Wisconsin “Mayflower Day” Open on Sept. 16 at the Zimmer Championship Course.