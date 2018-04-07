UW Engineering Expo

press release: Engineering EXPO is an event held annually at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's College of Engineering Campus. EXPO is run entirely by students and has historically brought over 10,000 visitors to campus biennially. Engineering EXPO is completely FREE and offers hands on activities, speakers, and industry representatives that all aim to showcase the field of engineering. Everyone involved in Engineering EXPO is excited to share their current work in the field and all the opportunities that engineering has to offer. The activities are aimed towards 5th-9th graders, but all are welcomed to attend!

9am-2pm, April 7, 2018 (No RSVP or tickets necessary!), UW-Madison College of Engineering Campus

Main Building: Engineering Centers Building, 1550 Engineering Drive