UW Health Bike MS Team Fundraiser

Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: June 30, 2018 we will be hosting a fundraiser for the  UW Health Bike MS Team. Bike MS is a 150 mile bike ride with proceeds benefiting the National MS Society. 

We will be starting at Karben4 brewing and riding to Parched Eagle, Working Draft and ending at Next Door, with approximately 1 hour at each brewery. We will start at 11AM and go until 4. We will also have a silent auction at Next Door. Wristbands are $20 (which people can  purchase  prior at the breweries or pay for them day of) and all breweries will be offering $1 off pints! The contact information is Jocelyn at (608) 695-6349. 

608-695-6349
