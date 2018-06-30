UW Health Bike MS Team Fundraiser

press release: June 30, 2018 we will be hosting a fundraiser for the UW Health Bike MS Team. Bike MS is a 150 mile bike ride with proceeds benefiting the National MS Society.

We will be starting at Karben4 brewing and riding to Parched Eagle, Working Draft and ending at Next Door, with approximately 1 hour at each brewery. We will start at 11AM and go until 4. We will also have a silent auction at Next Door. Wristbands are $20 (which people can purchase prior at the breweries or pay for them day of) and all breweries will be offering $1 off pints! The contact information is Jocelyn at (608) 695-6349.