RED Talk: Inspired by the famed TED Talks, Badger-style RED Talks feature alumni who return to campus to share their stories and inspire Badgers. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

10/19/17, Wisconsin Historical Society, 816 State St

UW Madison Campus Trolley Tours: Check out what’s new on campus — and what’s stayed the same — during a trolley tour that makes photo stops at the top of Bascom Hill and under the Camp Randall arch. Free and open to the public. Important: space is limited (trolley capacity is 35 riders), so tours are on a first-come, first-served basis. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

1PM, 2PM, and 3PM, 10/20/17, from Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St

Fill the Hill: Those Famous flamingos will flock to Bascom Hill again during a one-day event that brings campus lore to life when every contribution to the 2017 Annual Campaign adds another flamingo to the hill. Check out all the flamingo fun on Bascom – and make a gift at uwflamingos.com. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

All day, 10/20/17, Bascom Hill, 500 Lincoln Drive

Alumni Park Tours: Enjoy a free tour of this one-of-a-kind park that is equal parts artful and playful, celebrates the Wisconsin Idea, and bursts with Badger spirit. Alumni Park opens October 6th, 2017. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

12PM, 1 PM and 2PM, 10/20/17, Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.

UW Homecoming Parade: Get ready for the Homecoming game at this year’s parade. It includes everything you’d expect from the UW: bands, Bucky, the Spirit Squad, a family-friendly atmosphere, fun floats, and more.

6 PM, 10/20/17, Gilman and State Street

Homecoming Block Party: A new tradition - a post-parade Homecoming Block Party in Alumni Park in partnership with Memorial Union and Isthmus, with live music, a fish fry and participating alumni including:

-Restaurateur Jonny Hunter ‘05, MPA’11

-Entrepreneur and Skild CEO Anil Rathi ’97

-TV New Producer, Natasha Ali, MA’97

Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Directly after the Homecoming Parade, 10/20/17, Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.

Alumni Celebration Reception: Return to campus for an annual celebration of diversity at UW-Madison. You’re invited to come back during Homecoming to continue the Alumni Celebration tradition and join the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA). This year’s reception will honor yesterday’s dreams, today’s reality, and tomorrow’s promise. Re Connect with classmates and hear from campus leadership on the state of the university. Special guests include Patrick Sims, vice provost and chief diversity officer; Sarah Schutt, WAA executive director and chief alumni officer; Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf; Chancellor Rebecca Blank and distinguished alumni from around the world. Included will be a DJ, photo booth, hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. This Homecoming, celebrate a legacy of making the Wisconsin Experience a reality for everyone. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Free, but RSVP. http://www.uwalumni.com/fall/alumni-celebration-reception/

7 PM, 10/20/17, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street

Badger HUDDLE ® Homecoming Tailgate: The official Homecoming party – overflowing with fun, food, and festivities – is the place for Badgers to be. Features appearances by Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, and the UW Marching Band. It includes a Wisconsin-styled buffet, beer, soft drinks, entertainment, and more! Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

8:30 AM-10:30 AM, 10/21/17, Wisconsin Field House, 1450 Monroe Street

Cover charge/price: $25 per WAA member; $35 per nonmember; $15 per child aged 2–12. Registration required.

Alumni Park Badger Pre-Game Open House: Tours of the park and exhibits, plus light refreshments in One Alumni Place. Check alumnipark.com for specific times. Brought to you by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

9am Open House, 10/21/17, Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Homecoming Football Game: Root for the Badgers as they battle Big Ten foe the Terrapins.

11 AM, 10/21/17, Camp Randall Stadium.