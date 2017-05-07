UW Mad Gaffers

Mother's Day Glass Sale & Blow Your Own Glass Terrarium Event

May 6 & 7, 10a-5p

Participating Orgs: Mad Gaffers (UW-Madison Glassblowing Club)

Location: UW Glass Lab, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances Street, Madison, WI, 53703

Stop by the UW-Madison Glass Lab and Join Mad Gaffers in our annual Mother's Day Glass Sale and "Blow Your Own Glass Terrarium" Event. Work with dedicated and skilled glass students to make your very own colorful, hanging glass terrarium, ideal for beautifully displaying succulents and other small plants. A perfect gift for a loved one or a fun, hands-on weekend activity for anyone at all: play with fire and blow some hot glass, and/or shop from our selection of handmade glass gifts and goods!

All proceeds will support the UW-Madison Glass Lab. "Blow Your Own Glass Terrariums" are first-come, first-served ($45 per person).