UW Men's Soccer

Google Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00

UW McClimon Track/Soccer Complex 702 Walnut St. , Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Men's Soccer is played at the McClimon Memorial Track & Soccer Complex. All tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single game sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket booth located right outside the entrance. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).

Info

UW McClimon Track/Soccer Complex 702 Walnut St. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Spectator Sports

Visit Event Website

608-262-1440

Google Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - UW Men's Soccer - 2017-09-13 19:00:00