UW Men's Hockey

press release: No. 5 Wisconsin (5-2-0, 1-1-0 Big Ten) opens a four-game homestand at the Kohl Center with two games against St. Lawrence (0-6-0, 0-0-0 ECAC). The series runs Friday and Saturday, with both games at 7 p.m. CT.

Wisconsin split a neutral-site series last weekend with Northern Michigan, dropping a 5-4 overtime contest, before skating to a 4-0 blanking of the Wildcats. St. Lawrence dropped a 6-5 overtime game last Friday against Providence, and a 5-0 tilt last Saturday to UMass Lowell.

The Badgers take on the Saints for the second consecutive season. UW traveled to Canton, New York, last season and won a 5-2 contest.

Men's Hockey single game ticket prices: Reserved (100 and 200 levels, as well as the first three rows of the 300 level) for $24. Upper Reserved (rows D and above in the 300 level) for $20.