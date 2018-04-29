UW Men's Rowing

press release: After taking last weekend off following competition at the Stanford Invitational, the No. 11 Wisconsin men's rowing team travels to Baraboo for a packed weekend of racing at Devil's Lake State Park.  

The regatta serves as the Badgers' final weekend of racing before the 2018 Eastern Association of Rowing Colleges (Eastern Sprints) Championships in May.  

Wisconsin kicks off racing Saturday with a three-way battle against No. 10 Boston University and MIT for the Jablonic and Cochrane Cups, respectively.  

The varsity eight looks to earn the Jablonic Cup, named after long-time UW rowing coach Randy Jablonic, for the first time since 2012.  

"The racing should be good," head coach Chris Clark said. "BU, you look at the results and they're closely matched. I think if we raced them 10 times, we would hopefully beat them five and they'd beat us five. That's a you-pick-em' in that race."  

In addition, Wisconsin will race MIT in the hopes of claiming the Cochrane Cup for the 13th-consecutive season. Named after former MIT president Admiral Edward L. Cochrane, the Cochrane Cup is the Badgers' longest contested series, with the first race dating back to 1961.  

Several Wisconsin boats will battle MSOE and Minnesota to wrap up competition on Saturday.  

The Badgers round out action at Devil's Lake on Sunday when they go head-to-head with No. 6 Northeastern for the Congram Cup. The Badgers hope to earn the cup for the first time since its inception in 2013.  

"Northeastern has shown to be a little better than us lately, especially in the fall," Clark said. "We're the underdog in that race."

9:30 am    Jablonic Cup (BU) /Cochrane Cup (MIT) Varsity Eight     Wisconsin     Boston U.     MIT     

9:45 am     Second Varsity Eight     Boston U.     Wisconsin     MIT     

10 am     Third Varsity Eight     Wisconsin     Boston U.         

11 am     Varsity Four A     Wisconsin     Minn     MSOE      Minn

11:15 am     Varsity Four B     Wisconsin     Minn     MSOE     Minn

11:30 am     Freshman Eight     Wisconsin     Minn     Wisconsin     

11:45 am     Freshman Eight B     Wisconsin     Minn         

12 pm     Varsity Eight     Wisconsin     Minn         

12:15 pm     Second Varsity Eight     Wisconsin     Minn         

12:30 pm     Freshman Four     Wisconsin     Minn     Minn     Wisconsin

12:45 pm     Freshman Four B     Wisconsin     Minn     Minn     Wisconsin

1 pm     MIT vs. MSOE Varsity Eight     MSOE     MIT     MIT 2V8     

SUNDAY RACE SCHEDULE (Subject to change)

Time     Event     Lane 1     Lane 2     Lane 3

12:40 pm     Third Varsity/Freshmen Eight     Northeastern 3V8     Wisconsin F8     Wisconsin 3V8

1 pm     Second Varsity Eight     Wisconsin     Northeastern     

1:20 pm     Congram Cup (Varsity Eight)     Northeastern     Wisconsin

