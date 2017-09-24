press release: UW Opera Props, the friends group for the University of Wisconsin, announces its annual benefit concert, the UW Opera Props Student Showcase Concert, as follows. We would appreciate it if you would include it in your weekly calendar of events in the week preceding this event.

This concert will feature eight students from the UW voice and opera program performing a mixture of arias and art songs in solos and ensembles, as well as a guest artist, Samuel Handley, an opera singer and distinguished alumnus of the program (samhandley@me.com.)

(Please note: auditorium is wheelchair accessible.)

Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 at the door; $10 students.