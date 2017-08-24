UW Organic Vegetable Variety TrialsField Day

press release: On August 24 from 2 to 5:30 pm is the UW-Madison Organic Vegetable Variety Trials Field Day at the West Madison Agricultural Research Station. This free, interactive event features the many organic vegetable trials being conducted on the station’s 30 acres of certified organic land. Progress of the Seed to Kitchen Collaborative project between UW-Madison plant breeders and area chefs and farmers will also be highlighted. The field day will be followed by the third annual Farm to Flavor Dinner on the UW-Madison campus featuring food made from top varieties from the trials and a speaker. Tickets are required for the dinner.