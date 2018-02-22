UW Outstanding Women of Color

press release: The tenth annual class of Outstanding Women of Color awardees will honored at a reception on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Alumni Lounge of the Pyle Center, 716 Langdon Street. The event to celebrate this year’s honorees is open to the campus and community. To register for this year’s event, go to Outstanding Women of Color Reception Class of 2017.

In a campus tradition dating back to 2007-2008, the celebration of women who share their exceptional scholarship with the campus and community through their dedicated work, outreach and impact was an outgrowth of a similar award launched by UW System in 1994.

Replicated by retired UW-Madison Assistant Vice Chancellor Ruby Paredes, more than 50 UW-Madison women of color have been honored in the past decade by their nominators, colleagues.

This year’s six honorees include:

Christy Clark-Pujara is a gifted and devoted teacher of both traditional and non-traditional students who frequently shares her profoundly relevant approach to African-American history with the broader community. Her academic research concerns the uncomfortable subjects of slavery and racism. Outside of her teaching responsibilities, she volunteers as a mentor for the McNair program and the Boys & Girls Club, guest lectures for The Odyssey Project, and serves as an instructor for the Justified Anger Black History program.

Taucia Gonzalez is a tireless advocate for individuals from marginalized groups on the UW-Madison campus and beyond. Dr. Gonzalez regularly teaches courses that promote inclusive spaces for individuals from marginalized groups and challenge students’ assumptions about disability, culture, and power. Her research brings to light and attempts to rectify the longstanding educational inequities experienced by students from marginalized groups, focusing primarily on those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. Further, she provides monthly cultural competence and social justice training for area teachers and serves as the faculty liaison for a collaboration between the School of Education and Madison Metropolitan School District that aims to diversify the teacher workforce

From student engagement to organization development to food justice, Beverly Hutcherson is truly dedicated to advocating for equity for under-represented populations. In her positions at the School of Medicine and Public Health, she is responsible for developing programming and partnerships which promote workforce development and diversity in health care careers, organizational cultural competence, and more equitable and inclusive workplaces within both the SMPH and UW Health. Beverly also serves as the advisor for AHANA-MAPS, a pre-health society for students of color. In her service to the broader community, she holds positions on the Dane County Food Council and on the Board of Operation Fresh Start and volunteers her time as a Peacemaker for Restorative Justice and an educator for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Since her arrival at UW-Madison in 2013, Helen Lee has worked tirelessly both to create and exhibit her own artwork as well as to build an inclusive community in the Art Department and its Glass Laboratory. Helen’s artwork in glass explores the “third place” experience of first-generation immigrant Americans as well as her own her identity as a bilingual Chinese American. With the help of her graduate students, she teaches a three-day summer glass workshop for the local chapter of Girls, Inc. which culminates in an exhibition of their work at the Goodman Community Center. Along with Professor Kristen Pickett in the Department of Kinesiology, Professor Lee is also working to examine the value of glassblowing as a modality of therapy for people living with Parkinson’s and other movement disorders.

During the span of her 60-year career as a nurse leader, Barbara Nichols has striven for more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming health care communities in Dane County and beyond, with a particular focus on increasing the prevalence of populations of color and men in nursing. She has taught health policy and legislative process in several faculty positions in the Wisconsin Area Health Education Center System, the School of Nursing at UW-Madison, and the College of Nursing at UW-Milwaukee. Ms. Nichols was the first African American president of the Wisconsin Nurses Association, and the first president of the American Association of Nurses (ANA). In 1983, she became the first African American woman in Wisconsin to hold a cabinet-level position, as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Regulation and Licensing. She is currently the President of Barbara Nichols Consulting.

Brianna Young is currently in her senior year as a student at the UW-Madison School of Nursing. She is a Posse Scholar as well as a STEM and School of Nursing student ambassador, a house fellow in her residential hall, and the founder of ROOTZ, an Afro-Caribbean dance team on campus. This summer, she interned with the UW Health In-Roads program, which provides clinical experience to racially diverse student populations. Off campus, she has served on former New York Mayor Bloomberg’s Council and as the Youth Spokesperson for the YMCA of Greater New York. Her dream is to pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree and become a women’s health nurse practitioner for historically underserved patient populations.