Proudly celebrating their twentieth season, the UW Russian Folk Orchestra specializes in performing Russian and other Eastern European folk songs, dances, and ballads on traditional stringed instruments known as balalaikas and domras. Although both instruments have three strings (some domras have four), they are shaped and tuned differently, but together give off that magical quality Slavic music is known for. Along with the strings, the orchestra uses accordions, banyans (button accordions), and various woodwind and percussion instruments. Please join the Stoughton Opera House in welcoming the UW Russian Folk Orchestra on Saturday, April 14th at 7:30 pm.