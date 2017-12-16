UW Russian Folk Orchestra

press release: The Russian Folk Orchestra is a unique ensemble performing Russian and other East-European folk music on authentic Russian instruments, balalaikas and domras. The orchestra was founded and is directed by Victor Gorodinsky.

The Orchestra is made up of two groups of authentic Russian-stringed instruments: balalaikas and do mras. The Orchestra also uses accordions, bayans (button accordions), as well as various woodwind and percussion instruments.

The repertoire consists mainly of Russian and other Slavic folk songs, dances, ballads, etc. The orchestra also plays music of Russian classical composers, such as Tchaikovsky. Occasionally, selections of Western music are introduced. The orchestra conductor and founder, Victor Gorodinsky, has written several original compositions for the ensemble