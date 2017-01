× Expand UW Russian Folk Orchestra

press release: This unique UW ensemble celebrates its 20th anniversary with the gala concert! Soloists: Tetiana Khomenko, Balalaika (Kiev, Ukraine) Angelina Galashenkova, Domra (Atlanta, GA) Anna Gubenkova, Vocals (Madison, WI) Victor Gorodinsky, Music Director & Founder Nebojša Macura, Assistant Conductor Russian and East-European folk music performed on authentic Russian instruments, balalaikas, domras, and bayans. Includes two world premieres.