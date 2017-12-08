press release: Broad Spectrum and VOICE are teaming up again for this year's legendary UW SCHOOL OF VETERINARY MEDICINE DRAG SHOW!! This fierce event will feature the drag talents of your vet school classmates, faculty, staff, and a few professional drag performers! All proceeds from ticket sales and tips will go to GSAFE, a local non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth in schools. Last year, we raised over $4,300, and it's our goal to surpass that amount this year!!

We are lucky to have the incredible Karizma Mirage hosting the show again this year!

Tickets will be on sale in the vet school lobby during lunch from December 4th-8th for $8 (cash or check made payable to VOICE). You can also buy a ticket at the door for $10. And be sure to bring plenty of $1 bills for tipping our performers!

If you're interested in performing either solo or in a group (you don't need to be queer-identifying), let Makenzi Travis-Balac know ASAP (travisbalac@wisc.edu). We're also looking for volunteers who will be rewarded with a SAVMA point!

This is always a super fun event and a great last hurrah before final exams! Hope to see you there!