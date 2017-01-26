UW Art Department Visiting Artist Colloqium

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

UW Art Department sponsors weekly talks by visiting artists, in room L160 of the Elvehjem Building.

Brian Kluge - February 1

Description: Brian Kluge is a sculptor in the Madison, Wisconsin area. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Kluge also served as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in sub-Saharan Africa. This influential experience contributed a great deal to the unique aesthetic sensibility in his work. 

