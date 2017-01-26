UW Art Department Visiting Artist Colloqium

UW Art Department sponsors weekly talks by visiting artists, in room L160 of the Elvehjem Building.

Will Pergl is a multi-disciplinary artist whose teaching at MIAD in Milwaukee incorporates traditional sculpture techniques and contemporary practices including installation, performance, video and physical computing. He also teaches interdisciplinary courses and leads cross-discipline collaborations connecting art with such disciplines as chemistry, music and anthropology.

Keith Nelson is a painter, preparator, studio manager and sometime curator living and working in Milwaukee. His current body of work is intended to re-contextualize certain post-painterly/minimalist strategies by subverting some dogmatic tenets of painting while expanding it's boundaries. He uses "common" materials and mutable installations to create painting-like objects that are simultaneously spontaneous and rigorously considered. Materials are used literally in the production of unique objects that paired off or combined into larger groups. This decision making process is driven by the belief that painting is not a literal term and that beauty and order are highly subjective notions, limited only by one's own perception.

Mark Klassen is an artist and Associate Professor of Art at Beloit College. Formerly a teacher and technician at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Klassen’s experience also includes the use of computer animation to create children’s educational software. Klassen exhibits his work in solo and group shows nationally and internationally. His work has been mentioned or reproduced in Raw Vision, Artforum, the New Yorker, New York Times, Sculpture Magazine and Object Space and Meaning, Principles of Three Dimensional Design by S.J. Luecking. Klassen is also Curator and Director of the Ski Club a contemporary art project space located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He teaches sculpture, printmaking and special topics courses on installation art and book arts.