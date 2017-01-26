UW Art Department Visiting Artist Colloqium

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

UW Art Department sponsors weekly talks by visiting artists, in room L160 of the Elvehjem Building.

Simone and Max are a collaborative duo whose work investigates the potential of the public screen as a mobilizing force to build empathy, action, and long-term responsibility. From audiovisual installations to objects and software, their practice leverages a hybridity of forms reflective of the degree to which contemporary life is mediated by screens. The duo are currently artists-in-residence at 100arts.

UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

