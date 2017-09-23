UW Volleyball

press release: Single match tickets will go on-sale at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017. Tickets will be available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1-800-GO-BADGERS or 608-262-1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Reserved single match tickets are $7, regardless of age. Reserved single match tickets are subject to availability.

General admission tickets are sold in advance of matches and are $5 for adults, $3 for youth (ages 2 – 17) and senior citizens (age 55 & up), and $2 for UW-Madison students. If available, single match ticket sales begin one hour prior to the start of the match are available at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium and Gate C of the Field House. There are no ticket sales at Gate B of the UW Field House.

It is highly encouraged that single match tickets are purchased in advance of the match.