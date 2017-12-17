press release:

The speakers for this year’s UW–Madison winter commencement ceremony spin wild tales for a living. But the story of how they met on campus years ago couldn’t be more ordinary — or have a happier ending, the two alums say.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, two of Hollywood’s top storytellers, sat beside each other one day editing Super 8 film in the basement of Vilas Hall for an intro to film class. Kitsis thought his machine was broken. Horowitz gently pointed out that he had his film in upside down.

“I was being an idiot, and I was like, ‘This guy’s got something,’” Kitsis recounted in a 2014 alumni video.

The two, who went on to become successful writing and producing partners, will deliver the charge to graduates at UW–Madison’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17 at the Kohl Center.

Kitsis and Horowitz came up with their own creative way to share the news of their selection as commencement speakers:

× Expand UW Winter Commencement 2017

Together, Kitsis and Horowitz have written and produced some of Hollywood’s most memorable and popular television shows.

Early in their careers, they wrote for “Popular,” “Felicity” and “One Tree Hill.” They joined the writing staff of “Lost” during the critically acclaimed show’s first season. In 2006, they won Writers Guild of America (WGA) awards for their work on the show and, over the course of its six-season run, they earned multiple WGA, Emmy, and Producers Guild of America nominations, as well as being honored by the American Film Institute in 2009.

For the final two seasons of “Lost,” they served as executive producers while simultaneously writing the hit feature film “Tron: Legacy” and creating the Annie Award-nominated animated television series “Tron: Uprising” for Disney XD.

After “Lost,” they immediately began the development process on a pilot that would become their first primetime creation, “Once Upon a Time,” a fantasy drama now in its seventh season on ABC. In 2013, they expanded their storytelling universe with ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” and, most recently, they co-created with Ian B. Goldberg the summer camp thriller anthology “Dead of Summer” for Freeform.