UW Wrestling

press release: Wrestling duals and meets are contested at the UW Field House. Tickets are general admission and sold at the event only. There are no advanced single event sales. Tickets go on-sale starting one hour prior to the event and are available at the ticket windows located inside the entrance to Gates B and C of the Field House. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, and $2 for youth (2-17), UW students, and seniors (55+).

Away game tickets for Wrestling are not available through the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office. Please contact the host school for ticket information and availability.