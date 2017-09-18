Vagabon, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

press release: Vagabon, the moniker for multi-instrumentalist, Lætitia Tamko, was born in late 2014 during her final years of engineering school. Currently living in New York City via Cameroon, Tamko’s cultural duality and engineering background informs her inspirations as a musician and a producer. Blending elements of west and east African music from her childhood with punk as well as electronic leaning instrumentation, Vagabon songs vary in themes and genre.

In November 2014, Tamko self-released an EP, “Persian Garden”, a collection of the first songs she had ever written. “Persian Garden” caught the attention of a larger than imagined audience which led Vagabon to a couple of U.S tours and several Northeast tours.

Tamko recently released her first album, Infinite Worlds, where she is the writer, co-producer and main performer of all instruments.

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is a multi-instrumentalist composer, producer, and performer in Chicago. He plays a variety of roles in numerous projects that span genres. Nnamdi has toured extensively with bands in the U.S.A., Mexico, Canada, and Europe. He releases solo music under his own name, and often performs as Nnamdi's Sooper Dooper Secret Side Project. His music combines hip-hop, math, gospel, and jazz, and is often delivered with a sense of satire that can be just as critical as it is humorous.

