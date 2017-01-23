Valentine Cards & Garlands

press release: Unwind after a busy day and craft something for your favorite Valentine! Local gift shop Anthology will provide decorative papers, rubber stamps, German paper scraps, twinkling watercolors, washi tape, paper punches, ribbons, buttons, glitter and more for you to create cards and garlands for the upcoming holiday. Experiment with hand lettering, pop-ups and other fun techniques that the shop owner can teach you.
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map