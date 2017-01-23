Valentine Cards & Garlands

Google Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Unwind after a busy day and craft something for your favorite Valentine! Local gift shop Anthology will provide decorative papers, rubber stamps, German paper scraps, twinkling watercolors, washi tape, paper punches, ribbons, buttons, glitter and more for you to create cards and garlands for the upcoming holiday. Experiment with hand lettering, pop-ups and other fun techniques that the shop owner can teach you.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map

Crafts

Visit Event Website

608-246-4547

Google Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00 iCalendar - Valentine Cards & Garlands - 2017-02-02 17:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer