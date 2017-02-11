Valentine's 5K

Google Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00

UW Natatorium 2000 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

February 11, 2017 at 11am, UW-Madison Natatorium

Price: Run it individually for $6 or with a special someone for $10!

Celebrate Valentine's Day with this unique 5K! It can be run individually or as a team. All participants receive a race packet that includes a drawstring backpack. AFter the race, food and hot chocolate will be provided. All race proceeds benefit the River Food Pantry. We will be holding a non-perishable food drive on race day for the River Food Pantry. Bring in a non-perishable food item and receive a pair of Val5K gloves in exchange!

Info

UW Natatorium 2000 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Recreation & Games, Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00 iCalendar - Valentine's 5K - 2017-02-11 11:00:00

Print

Wednesday

January 4, 2017

Thursday

January 5, 2017

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer