Valentine's 5K

February 11, 2017 at 11am, UW-Madison Natatorium

Price: Run it individually for $6 or with a special someone for $10!

Celebrate Valentine's Day with this unique 5K! It can be run individually or as a team. All participants receive a race packet that includes a drawstring backpack. AFter the race, food and hot chocolate will be provided. All race proceeds benefit the River Food Pantry. We will be holding a non-perishable food drive on race day for the River Food Pantry. Bring in a non-perishable food item and receive a pair of Val5K gloves in exchange!