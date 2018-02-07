Valentine’s Day Playdate

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Hilldale will be hosting their monthly complimentary playdate with Madison Moms Blog, the February playdate will feature valentine making for loved ones and patients at The American Family Children's Hospital, yummy snacks and samples, and more!

Info
Kids & Family
608-238-6640
