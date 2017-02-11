press release: This past Halloween, a few friends got together and threw a party at the Old Sugar Distillery. There was dancing, a costume contest, great drinks and a lot fun had. We commented on how creative and possibly transgressive a project it is to think of interesting costumes, and become something else for just a night. We thought that combining the inventive blueprint for Halloween and mash it with Valentine’s day, throwing a party where attendees dress up as their favorite coupled (and uncoupled) partnerships. We hoped that we could put together a soiree in the dead of winter where we could celebrate, keep warm and throw back a few-perhaps donned as Sid and Nancy, Burt and Loni- heck, Brad and Angelina maybe.

Fast forward to 2017. More than half of the country is left incredulous and bereft as a new administration comes to power, one that threatens to dismantle policies and rhetoric that reflect a democratic and empathic moral compass. Many are asking what they can do to protect and support organizations that do work to protect those that are vulnerable- women, minorities, LGBTQ friends, undocumented immigrants, Muslims, the poor- all of us, really. The friends who got together and came up with Valeween felt the same way and decided that they couldn’t just “throw a party” anymore-not now. This Valeween will be dedicated to, and raise some money for, local and national organizations that stand for democracy and humanity for all.

So we invite our friends and those from the community who may or may not have someone to snuggle up with, and who need some warmth and community after this new president is sworn into office January 20, and we march our hearts out, to join us at Old Sugar Distillery on Saturday February 11, 2017, from 8 pm - 1 am for Valeween!!!!. The amazing DJ Radish and guests will the provide music to dance and commune to. The cost is 10.00 at the door where proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood and PR Watch/Center for Media and Democracy ( http://www.prwatch.org/ ). There will be drinks, snacks, dancing, information on the organizations and prizes for the best couples and uncouples! You and your significant other want to dress up as the recently uncoupled “Sanity” and the “American Public”? New lovers, Putin and Trump? Get creative! Get political! Let’s come together this Valeween to comfort each other, have fun and do something positive. Hopefully, we can continue to throw these kinds of parties for a cause-and feel camaraderie and movement, instead of distance and impotence.