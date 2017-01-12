Vanessa Silberman, German Art Students, We Should Have Been DJs

× Expand concretegrey Vanessa Silberman

press release: Vanessa Silberman is a Los Angeles based singer, guitarist, songwriter and was the founding member of the band Diamonds Under Fire. She also is a record producer / engineer, an independent A&R and has a artist development label called A Diamond Heart Production.

Vanessa's live shows and music has been compared to the raw bare bones rock 'n roll of Nirvana & The Ramones along with the appeal of Liz Phair & Christie Hynde, authenticity of classic artists such as Patti Smith & Neil Young and the pop sensibilities of commercial radio artists such as Paramore. She is also widely known for having a strong DIY ethic & wearing many different hats in the music business -- having worked for heavy hitter's in the music business such as Dr.Luke as well as for companies and places ranging from Epitaph Records to the Foo Fighters Studio 606.

Vanessa's solo music demonstrates that she hasn't completely ignored her alternative pop rock grunge roots of her later band but isn't afraid to try new things as she tastefully shows more skills in production, versatility between songs, even featuring other artists / collaborating as well as invites in more inspiration by different influences ranging from pop and old country blues to punk & hip hop.

She is the kind of artist that fits in perfectly with this new era in music and demonstrates the platform of artists & bands out there who are building their own niche in the music industry and are truly destined for success. Vanessa and her music are a growing brand proving a career that will have longevity because of knowing what she wants, doing it herself and paving her own way.