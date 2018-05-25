Varieties of Buddhist Meditation: History, Theory & Practice in India and Tibet

press release: A Presentation by John Dunne, Ph.D. Filmed On-Location By Wisdom Publications.

Contemplative practice plays a central in all Buddhist traditions, and this course offers an accessible account of the varieties of core practices and their underlying theories.

We begin by exploring the styles of practice prominent in early Buddhism, and we then examine the new versions of practice, including tantric approaches, that arise with the Mahāyāna or “Great Vehicle” in India. We then turn to the contemplative styles that these Indian approaches inspire in the traditions of Tibet.

Throughout the course, we will seek to understand the underlying theories—and the sometimes bewildering terminology—that explains and informs practices. Along the way, we will also see how contemporary scientific research on contemplation can help us to understand some aspects of Buddhist meditation.

Dates and Timing of Filming Sessions:

Friday, May 25, 10:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 26, 10:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 27, 10:00 a.m.—4:00 p.m.