Vegan Bake Sale

press release:Mid-April, just getting a taste of warm weather in Wisconsin... why not also enjoy a taste of something yummy, knowing no animals were harmed! Please come to the bake sale and bring your friends!

The location is inside the entrance at the Goodman Community Center. If you would like to volunteer or bake for this event please contact Becky at vegansweetpea@aol.com