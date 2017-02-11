Vegan Bake & Craft Sale

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Saturday, February 11 at 9 AM - 1 PM, Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa Street

Another opportunity to support the Alliance by creating or purchasing delicious baked goods. There will also be wonderful vegan crafts from Envision Positive and henna tattoos available from Buddha's Touch Henna Art.

We don't need any excuses to get someone we love something sweet!

The location is inside the entrance at the Goodman Community Center. If you would like to volunteer or bake for this event please contact Becky at vegansweetpea@aol.com

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

608-257-2392

