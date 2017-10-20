Vein Rays (tape release), Real Boy, Terran

press release: Vein Rays is releasing a new LP called I Love You All To Death. The second Vein Rays full-length! Out on tape from Chicago's Worry Records. Celebrate its release at the place it was recorded--Willy Mag! Plus......sets from killer Madison acts Terran and REAL BOY.

Vein Rays

https:// veinrays.bandcamp.com/

I Love You All To Death release show. Songs about friends, family, death, basketball, TV, the 2016 election, frozen pizza. Lyrics in your face. Solo songwriter.

REAL BOY

https:// boycottnestle.bandcamp.com/

Formerly known as # Number 1 Band Very Good. Noisy, poppy, punk, spastic. Very good band.

Terran

https:// terrancebarrett.bandcamp.co m/

Terrance Barrett's solo project. The Carbon Bangle wizard wrangles new tools. Beats and atmospherics. A sonic dreamer goes deep.