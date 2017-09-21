Vellamo
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
press release: Vellamo is led by the performing and songwriting team of Pia Leinonen and Joni Tiala. Their music is characterized by haunting melodies, Pia’s ethereal lead vocals and Joni’s virtuosic guitar stylings. Vellamo combines the rich tradition of Finnish folksong with an appealing “retro” sensibility creating a modern folk music experience.
