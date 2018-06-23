Venus in Furs, Call Them Q, The Upside, Token Minor
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us at Art In for a night of music and art! Venus in Furs headlining. Call Them Q, The Upside (from Milwaukee), and Token Minor also on the bill. There will be artists showing their work, and live art by Dan Duffy.
Doors: 7:30pm ($8) -- Music starts at 8:30pm
Artists:
Anne Chanson (http://annechanson.com/)
Kristin Sorrentino
Dawn Marie Svanoe
Dan Duffy (http://duffyartwork.squarespace.com/live-art/)
Bill Krupinski
Derek Hobbs
Jamie Anderson
Token Minor: This is Vivian's side-project band. She'll be playing the songs she's written about her sister Jessica. It would mean a lot to her if you could come out for what is likely a one-time performance.