Venus in Furs, Call Them Q, The Upside, Token Minor

press release: Join us at Art In for a night of music and art! Venus in Furs headlining. Call Them Q, The Upside (from Milwaukee), and Token Minor also on the bill. There will be artists showing their work, and live art by Dan Duffy.

Doors: 7:30pm ($8) -- Music starts at 8:30pm

Artists:

Anne Chanson (http://annechanson.com/)

Kristin Sorrentino

Dawn Marie Svanoe

Dan Duffy (http://duffyartwork.squarespace.com/live-art/)

Bill Krupinski

Derek Hobbs

Jamie Anderson

Token Minor: This is Vivian's side-project band. She'll be playing the songs she's written about her sister Jessica. It would mean a lot to her if you could come out for what is likely a one-time performance.