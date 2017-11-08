press release:

Join us for a Vera Vision 2020 Open House Event! Vera Court's kids will lead tours of the new center and show you programming in action. Refreshments will be served.

Learn more about how Vera Vision 2020 will raise reading levels, boost graduation rates, and help our kids achieve their dreams.

Open House Events are 4:30pm on Nov 8 and Nov 21, and 10:00am on Nov 29. RSVP today to Rebecca at

608-232-8372 ​or rebeccar@ veracourt.org