press release: People from Verona and surrounding communities can share their passions through quality arts/crafts and foods.

The Verona Artists' & Farmers' Market is a family friendly destination every Tuesday afternoon (3-6:30pm) from May 15 through October 16, 2018. Walk, bike, or drive to Hometown Junction, which is on the Military Ridge State Trail, to shop, eat, gather, visit, have fun, and learn.