press release: FRIDAY, December 8 and Saturday , December 9, 2017 , Helen’s Daughters Studio presents “The Very Merry Holiday Fair # 11” in the Baraboo Arts and Banquet Hall (one block west of the Circus World Museum), 323 Water Street, Baraboo. Our festive Fair will include 60 authors, potters, bakers, jewelers, fiber artists, cheese makers, candy makers, glass artists, local non profits and so much more. 2017 #11 will have new faces with exciting gifting choices.

The Fair opens at NOON on Friday . Come celebrate the season with special Friday / Saturday drawings, wine tasting (Baraboo Bluff Winery), relax with Butternut Squash Soup, Chips, Cookies and The Very Merry Fruit/Cheese Sampler (Great with a glass of wine) to purchased from The Very Merry Cafe, shop for artisan made art/craft/food/books.

No vendors here. The Artisan's making the goods will tell how each piece is created. Purchase a Mini Picasso painted by the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club – a collaboration between local metalsmith, Frank Kudla, and the club.

FREE Shopping bags for the first 500 patrons each day.

Join US Friday NOON to 6 PM and Saturday 9 AM to 4 PM.

Admission and Parking is FREE BOTH DAYS!

“ The Very Merry Holiday Fair #11 joins Downtown Baraboo, Inc. “Artisan Weekend” with horse and wagon rides, carolers, “Visits with Santa” in a “real” nostalgic holiday shopping setting. Come see Baraboo, Wisconsin on this busy and festive weekend. It will be memorable!

You’re invited; join us, for our “very merry holiday” celebration! Thanks.