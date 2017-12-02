press release: Every room in the Larson House Museum at 6003 Exchange St. in McFarland will be decorated for our Very Victorian Christmas. We will be part of Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10am until 4 pm. Free tours, fancy treats, and hot beverages will be served. Holiday music will be played on the piano, lovely gift baskets will be available for sale, a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” will be given and Christmas carols will be sung around the tree in the living room.

The Larson House Museum will also be open Sundays in December from 1 until 4 pm. Free tours, fancy treats, hot will be served. Holiday music will be played on the piano, lovely gift baskets will be available for sale, and a reading of “T’was the Night Before Christmas” will be given at 3 pm.