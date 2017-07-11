press release: Andrea Bailey, LCSW and Shannon Kostuck, LCSW, Suicide Prevention Coordinators at the Madison VA Hospital and Outpatient Clinics, will be presenting on the topic of Veteran Suicide, including data on prevalence and special considerations in risk formulation. They will also be providing education on suicide prevention efforts through the Veterans Administration and how community providers can assist in the national effort to decrease Veteran suicide. The event is sponsored by the Madison VA and Journey Mental Health Center.

9-11 a.m., Thursday, July 13; RSVP by Tuesday, July 11