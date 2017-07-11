Veteran Suicide

Google Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00

Journey Mental Health Center 49 Kessel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Andrea Bailey, LCSW and Shannon Kostuck, LCSW, Suicide Prevention Coordinators at the Madison VA Hospital and Outpatient Clinics, will be presenting on the topic of Veteran Suicide, including data on prevalence and special considerations in risk formulation. They will also be providing education on suicide prevention efforts through the Veterans Administration and how community providers can assist in the national effort to decrease Veteran suicide. The event is sponsored by the Madison VA and Journey Mental Health Center.

9-11 a.m., Thursday, July 13; RSVP by Tuesday, July 11

  • Free 
Info

Journey Mental Health Center 49 Kessel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map

Health & Fitness

608-280-2563

Google Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Veteran Suicide - 2017-07-11 00:00:00