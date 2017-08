press release; Please join us for our Veterans Open House at the McFarland American Legion on Saturday, October 14, 2017, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Representatives from the VA Hospital, the Madison Vet Center, Dryhootch, Dane County Veterans Service Office, Dane County Job Center - Veterans Specialists, Badger Honor Flight, and more to come!

Snacks will be provided.