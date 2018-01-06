Vicki Powell & Thomas Kasdorf

press release: Violist Vicki Powell, a Madison native with an international career offered to give a recital to benefit the MCO while she is in town for the holidays. Accompanying her will be Thomas Kasdorf, the pianist of choice for just about every musical genre.

The duo is planning an evening of beautiful music, and there will also be a reception of Champagne and luscious chocolates from Gail Ambrosius.

Seating is limited to 225. If you want to secure tickets, you can email me and send a check to:

Middleton Community Orchestra

21 Pinehurst Circle

Madison, WI 53717

You can also call 608-212-8690.

We encourage you to get tickets in advance-- space is limited.