press release: Victoria Houston is the author of the Loon Lake Mystery Series. Dead Firefly, eighteenth in the series, will be published 23 May 2018 in hardcover. The mysteries are set in the Northwoods of Wisconsin against a background of fishing – fly fishing as well as fishing for muskie, bass, bluegill and walleyes.

About Dead Firefly: "My wife and Gordon Maxwell tried to kill me this morning."

Doc Osborne is startled by the unexpected words tumbling out of the mouth of his friend and fellow AA member Chuck Pelletier, the recently remarried lead accountant for a planned luxury fly-fishing lodge preserve under construction in the area.